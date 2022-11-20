Who is MJF engaged to and what does she do?

MJF finally pinned Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a rematch that was two years in the making. The Devil Himself took advantage of a major distraction provided by Mox’s trusted advisor and mentor, William Regal.

MJF’s huge title win may have reminded fans of the one time he shared his NFSW plans for the world title, and that involved his fiancé as well. The Long Island Native said he’d make love to his fiancé “with the belt on.”

For those not in the know, MJF is engaged to Naomi Rosenblum. She confirmed the news of their engagement via social media in September 2022. Max also encouraged fans to shoot their shot with him in a hilarious tweet.

Naomi Rosenblum is a talented artist. She graduated from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Rosenblum loves to showcase her incredible artwork on social media. She also rarely shies away from trolling her world champion fiancé.

MJF wins AEW World Championship in shocking fashion at Full Gear 2022

MJF got the biggest win of his pro wrestling career when he defeated Jon Moxley for the world title at the Full Gear pay-per-view event last night. The 26-year-old shocked fans by getting William Regal to join his side.

The poker chip winner had promised not to use his signature “Dynamite Diamond Ring” for his world title match against Mox. The Devil pulled off his greatest trick during the closing moments of the match when he used interference from Regal to win.

The challenger and the champion tried to best each other, knocking out two referees in the process. By the end, William Regal arrived and warned Maxwell against using the ring. The challenger responded by flipping the veteran off.

A visibly-livid Regal asked Mox to check on the referee, giving him enough time to hand over a pair of brass knuckles to the former leader of The Firm. Friedman then used the distraction to hit Moxley with the knuckles and pinned him for the AEW World Championship.

