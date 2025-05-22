MJF's girlfriend reacts after he becomes the new member of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

Apart from finally getting the go-signal from The Hurt Syndicate, MJF seems to have also gained the support of an important figure in his life. This would be his girlfriend, Alicia Atout.

Ad

After weeks of waiting, Friedman was able to earn the favor of the faction. Last week, he finally got three thumbs up from them, and earlier tonight on Dynamite, this was made official with a contract signing.

MJF was accompanied by his legal counsel, Mark Sterling, while The Hurt Syndicate had their own. Each member put their signature in, but it seemed that Bobby Lashley had last-minute reservations. In the end, all went smoothly, and the former AEW World Champion is now an official member of the group.

Ad

Trending

Alicia Atout took to X/Twitter to celebrate her boyfriend's accomplishment. On-screen, he has been pretty dismissive of her, but she posted a picture of herself wearing his commemorative cap after officially joining the faction.

Expand Tweet

This move has major implications for the company, as The Hurt Syndicate has gotten a major upgrade in The Salt of the Earth. It is unclear yet, as of now, what this means for the group's plans moving forward and how they plan on utilizing him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More