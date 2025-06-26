MJF's girlfriend reacts after top AEW star claims he has a small d**k

MJF's girlfriend has finally reacted after a popular AEW star made a bold claim about her boyfriend's lower extremities. She has set the record straight regarding this.

Moments ago, the Hurt Syndicate addressed the group's recent actions, with Friedman discussing his unmasking of Mistico at Arena Mexico last week. Mark Briscoe interrupted him as he was scheduled for a match right after them.

Briscoe and MJF began back-and-forth exchanges on the mic, with them picking fun at one another. The Sussex County Chicken took it to another level as he claimed that the former AEW World Champion wasn't as gifted in his nether regions and claimed it was a "teeny tiny kosher pickle." The fans hopped in on the joke and began chanting this across the arena.

The Salt of the Earth's real-life girlfriend, Alicia Atout, took to X/Twitter to address the situation:

"Woah woah woah. Let’s get one thing straight. It’s absolutely a kosher pickle but it’s definitely not tiny. 😇 @The_MJF," Atout wrote.

This was a hilarious backhanded comment coming from her. It remains to be seen how her boyfriend will respond to this.

