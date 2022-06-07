WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff reacts to MJF's now-infamous pipe-bomb promo

MJF's jaw-dropping promo has reached more than just the AEW fanbase, as legends like Eric Bischoff have also spoken about the segment. In a recent podcast, the veteran praised Friedman for the way he delivered the infamous promo.

While Bischoff has recently been critical of AEW, the legend has finally showered some praise on the promotion after last week's Dynamite. However, the former WCW executive isn't solely critical of AEW, as he has often slammed WWE in the past.

In a recent episode of Strictly Business, the 67-year-old expressed his appreciation for The Salt of the Earth.

“In my opinion, MJF is without peer. He is so good.” said Eric Bischoff, “There are a handful, one or two people in WWE who are capable of catching up to that, but there aren’t many. He’s in a universe all his own, in my opinion.” - (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Eric Bischoff has been in the wrestling industry for 36 years and is known for his impressive business acumen. Whether it's a work or not, MJF has already made history within the professional wrestling world.

Eric Bischoff doesn't care whether or not the issues between MJF and Tony Khan are a work

Continuing on the same podcast, the legend briefly touched on whether the angle is real or not. Bischoff clarified that he had no idea and simply shared his opinion.

“I have an opinion and it was probably something that started out as very real and then they woke up one day and then it was like, how the hell do we get out of this? I don’t know if I’m right or wrong, don’t care actually because the journey is off the frickin’ charts. In my opinion, it would be the first time that situation has existed in AEW.” (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

🌹 @RhianRozek Crazy that the 2 biggest contenders for promo of the year are both performed by MJF Crazy that the 2 biggest contenders for promo of the year are both performed by MJF https://t.co/PbSfsp5LBQ

It's unclear just how far the potential problems between MJF and Tony Khan will go. Most fans are hopeful that the situation is simply part of a greater storyline, but until then, we'll simply have to keep catching Dynamite.

