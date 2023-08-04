MJF's reaction to an AEW fan shouting "f**k Triple H" after Dynamite 200 went off the air

In a surprising moment after AEW Dynamite 200 went off the air, fans witnessed an unexpected reaction from MJF when an enthusiastic supporter decided to voice their feelings towards WWE's Triple H.

During the post-show celebration, AEW's Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, and MJF took center stage, surrounded by the entire roster, as they expressed gratitude to Khan's visionary leadership.

As the atmosphere was charged with excitement, one fan took it upon themselves to yell "f**k Triple H" towards MJF. This unexpected remark caught Maxwell off guard by showcasing a mix of amusement and surprise.

The AEW World Champion, known for his sharp wit and witty attitude, the self-proclaimed "Salt of the Earth," was momentarily caught off guard by the bold remark of the fan. Check out the tweet here.

Overall, AEW Dynamite 200 gave fans many unforgettable matches and a great post-show celebration.

Former WWE Champion Triple H took a shot at AEW

Triple H recently made headlines among professional wrestling fans with a jab at AEW. The documentary, "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes," produced by Peacock, delves into the life of Rhodes, even touching on his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The statement that caught the attention of the wrestling fans was The Game's remark during a discussion about Rhodes' return to WWE. He mentioned that Rhodes took a significant risk by returning to WWE by not being the face of a "secondary promotion."

“Taking that gamble again and saying… I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion [referring to AEW]. I wanted to be the WWE Champion.”

The comments add fuel to the ongoing rivalry and competition between both promotions.

What are your thoughts on The Game calling AEW a secondary promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!