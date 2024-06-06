MJF’s real-life girlfriend joins AEW

Following a surprise appearance earlier tonight, MJF's real-life girlfriend has just announced that she has signed with AEW and that she will be around every Wednesday night. This would be Alicia Atout.

She has been running a YouTube Channel since 2013, where she started off by interviewing several names in the music industry before eventually venturing out into the wrestling world as the channel gained popularity. She has already interviewed Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and the Wolf of Wrestling himself.

After her sudden appearance backstage interviewing Mark Briscoe, Alicia Atout then revealed that she has signed with All Elite Wrestling, and moving forward, the fans can catch her every Wednesday on Dynamite.

She now joins the likes of Renee Paquette, Lexy Nair, Arkady Aura, and Alex Marvez as the current roster of the promotion's backstage interviewers.

"Cat’s out of the bag. I’m beyond excited to officially announce I’m ALL ELITE. See you every Wednesday, babyyyyy. @AEW."

With the couple now being on the same promotion, and seeing how other backstage interviewers such as Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley, and Big Bill and Lexy Nair have had segments together, it remains to be seen whether this will be the same for MJF and Alicia Atout anytime soon.

