Popular name suddenly returns to AEW for the first time in almost 5 years

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 06, 2024 03:29 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website and star's Instagram]

A former AEW personality has seemingly made her return to the promotion after being spotted working backstage during tonight's episode of Dynamite. This would be Alicia Atout working once more as a backstage interviewer.

Apart from working on her YouTube channel, where she has interviewed personalities from both the music and wrestling worlds, Atout has had hands-on roles in the latter industry. She was previously signed with IMPACT in 2018 before moving to AEW and appearing in their earlier shows. Her stint with the promotion did not last long, as in 2019, she signed with MLW, confirming her departure.

Tonight, she was spotted backstage interviewing Mark Briscoe after the ROH World Champion beat Brian Cage to qualify for the ladder match to crown a new TNT Champion at Forbidden Door 2024. This was following Adam Copeland's needing to vacate the title due to a serious injury he sustained at AEW Double or Nothing.

This could end up being a confirmation that she had joined the Jacksonville-based promotion as one of the backstage interviewers, joining the likes of Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair.

Speaking of her personal life, she is currently dating MJF, who also made his return to Dynamite earlier tonight. It seems the two may be set to cross paths on screen sometime in the future.

