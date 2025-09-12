MJF's wife reveals what she did after the former AEW Champion snubs their honeymoon

The former AEW World Champion, MJF, recently snubbed his honeymoon with his wife, and she revealed what she is doing instead. Max showed disinterest in the honeymoon on Dynamite.This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman addressed his feud with Mark Briscoe during a backstage promo. The Salt of the Earth also disclosed that he snubbed his honeymoon with his wife, Alicia Atout because he wanted to deal with Briscoe first. Meanwhile, Alicia Atout took to her Instagram handle to reveal her plans instead of going on to honeymoon with MJF. Alicia shared some pictures from the recent Blink-182 band show where she went with her brother and sister-in-law. Atout also wrote the following in the caption:&quot;I saw #Blink182 with my sister and brother-in-law tonight (one of his favourite bands ever) instead of going on my honeymoon because MJF is the worst and pop punk is still alive and thriving. 🖤&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTony Khan moved a major show due to a top AEW star's weddingThe top AEW star, MJF's wedding ceremony with Alicia Atout took place on September 5th. According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV was supposed to take place on September 5, but Tony Khan moved the show to a week in advance because he wanted to attend MJF's wedding:&quot;Originally, Death Before Dishonor was supposed to be Friday night and they quietly moved it up a week, and it was because Tony Khan wanted to go to Max’s wedding, and Tony Khan is not going to miss a show. So if he’s not going to be there, because they wanted him at the wedding, then in fact there cannot be a show on September 5th. I know a lot of people knew they switched it and didn't know why.&quot;Meanwhile, MJF is scheduled for a match against Mark Briscoe at All Out on September 20.