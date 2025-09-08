Tony Khan moved major show because of MJF and AEW star's wedding [Reports]

The AEW President, Tony Khan moved a recent massive show due to the wedding of MJF and another All Elite personality. The show was originally supposed to take place last Friday.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently tied the knot with the AEW personality, Alicia Atout, after being in a relationship for years. The wedding ceremony took place on the 5th of September, which was attended by a number of people in All Elite Wrestling, including the company President, Tony Khan.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the ROH Death Before Dishonor event was moved up a week due to MJF's wedding ceremony. The show took place on August 29.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the show took place a week in advance because Tony wanted to attend Max's wedding and he couldn't miss any show:

"Originally, Death Before Dishonor was supposed to be Friday night and they quietly moved it up a week, and it was because Tony Khan wanted to go to Max’s wedding, and Tony Khan is not going to miss a show. So if he’s not going to be there, because they wanted him at the wedding, then in fact there cannot be a show on September 5th. I know a lot of people knew they switched it and didn't know why," Meltzer. [H/T Cultaholic]

Tony Khan made a huge AEW announcement involving a former WWE star

After the former WWE star, Bryan Danielson joined the commentary team at the Forbidden Door 2025, Tony Khan announced that The American Dragon will join the Dynamite commentary team full-time from this Wednesday:

"Starting this Wednesday, @bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night, + See you on @TNTdrama And/or HBO Max 8pm ET/7pm CT For Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT!!" Tony announced on X.

Fans will have to wait and see if Danielson will return to the ring in the future as well.

