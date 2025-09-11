MJF’s wife sends a message after he calls her “silly little b**ch” on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion MJF called his wife "silly little b**ch" during his promo on Dynamite. Max's wife reacted to the promo with a five-word message on social media.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's wife, Alicia Atout, had a message for her husband after being referenced on Dynamite. The couple tied the knot recently. This week on Dynamite, Max cut a fiery backstage promo, addressing his ongoing feud with Mark Briscoe. Last Saturday on Collision, MJF called out Briscoe for a match with a stipulation of his choice.

During his backstage promo, The Salt of the Earth revealed how he refused his wife, Alicia, a honeymoon because of his rivalry with Mark Briscoe. Max also referred to his wife as a "Silly little b**ch" during the segment. He also said that their honeymoon can't start until Mark Briscoe is "d*ad."

Taking notice of MJF's rude words on Dynamite, Alicia Atout sent the following message to her husband on X:

"MAXWELL. JACOB. FRIEDMAN. RUDE MUCH… 😭"

Tony Khan reportedly moved a major show due to top AEW star MJF's wedding

Top AEW star MJF got married to Alicia Atout on September 5. Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Tony Khan preponed the 2025 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view by a week because he wanted to attend Max's wedding.

"Originally, Death Before Dishonor was supposed to be Friday night and they quietly moved it up a week, and it was because Tony Khan wanted to go to Max’s wedding, and Tony Khan is not going to miss a show. So if he’s not going to be there, because they wanted him at the wedding, then in fact there cannot be a show on September 5th. I know a lot of people knew they switched it and didn't know why," Meltzer noted.

MJF is set to face Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out 2025, and the stipulation for the match has yet to be announced.

