MJF sarcastically lashes out as AEW signs another former WWE name

The AEW World Champion has seemingly had enough of ex-WWE stars being signed to Tony Khan's roster.

The Salt of the Earth has always had a stance against hiring former WWE talents, as evidenced by his infamous pipe-bomb promo back in June this year. Following that segment, he was removed from programming in what many believe to be an elaborately worked shoot.

According to a recent report, another former employee of the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly on his way to AEW. Michael Mansury, who has served as WWE's Vice President of Global Television Production, has apparently joined the AEW team.

Taking to Twitter, MJF posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet mocking the new signing.

"A huge game changer."

While The Salt of the Earth does not believe the new member of Tony Khan's roster will make much of a difference. However, only time will tell if Michael Mansury's involvement will switch things around for the Brand.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette previously spoke about AEW's recent record-low ratings

While it is yet to be seen if Tony Khan's efforts to restructure his team will bear fruit regarding ratings, Jim Cornette believes he knows the reason.

In a previous episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran blamed Tony Khan's booking for the drop in ratings and viewership.

"I don't know what the f*ck Tony thinks about his booking..." said Cornette. "I know they've had a lot of turmoil but there's a lot of this sh*t that doesn't stem off [CM] Punk and or EVPs being gone. Even if they were still around if everybody else was going to be in the right place, the same place as they thought they were two months ago, they would have gone through all these f*ck*ng hoops and hollers and Chutes and ladders." (6:25 - 6:56)

With William Regal leaving AEW's for the Triple H-led company, Tony Khan will certainly need all hands on deck to face stiff competition. It remains to be seen what is next for the Promotion in the foreseeable future.

Do you think AEW's recent signings will help the Jacksonville-based Promotion? Sound off in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes