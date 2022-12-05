"Lot of this sh*t doesn't stem off [CM] Punk and or EVPs being gone" - WWE veteran slams Tony Khan amid AEW's record-low ratings

Tony Khan recently came under fire yet again as WWE veteran Jim Cornette pointed out another aspect of the AEW President's booking.

The Jacksonville-based Promotion put up an eventful Full Gear pay-per-view last month. This lead to the World Title changing hands and a major betrayal angle being set up. Despite the seemingly red-hot storyline being on track for the subsequent weeks to follow, Dynamite ratings failed to pick up from previous numbers.

Many attribute the recent downgrade in the quality of the show to the backstage chaos started by the 'Brawl Out' controversy. Jim Cornette, however, has a different perspective. In a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran bashed Tony Khan for his booking:

"I don't know what the f*ck Tony thinks about his booking..." said Cornette. "I know they've had a lot of turmoil but there's a lot of this sh*t that doesn't stem off [CM] Punk and or EVPs being gone. Even if they were still around if everybody else was going to be in the right place, the same place as they thought they were two months ago, they would have gone through all these f*ck*ng hoops and hollers and Chutes and ladders." (6:25 - 6:56)

Jim Cornette also explained why William Regal returning to WWE would mean further harm to AEW

With Regal's exit from AEW all but confirmed, Jim Cornette recently drew attention to how it would affect Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking about the issue in the same Drive-Thru episode, Cornette stated the following:

"I am not saying William Regal is a dishonorable person or an industrial, you know, Espionage agent, or either an undercover agent for the FBI sent down here to infiltrate the Klu Klux Klan," Cornette added. "What I am saying is that he knows now, and has talked to, and knows the talents of, and the strong points, and weaknesses of, and the professionalism or lack therein of everybody in that locker room at this point. And he will be working closely alongside the f*ck*ng head of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world." (3:23 - 3:55)

Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the Gentleman Villain will reveal his future plans.

