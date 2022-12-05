"He will be working closely" - Jim Cornette comments on why 15-time champion joining WWE might prove to be detrimental for AEW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently predicted a setback for AEW if a former Champion joins Triple H's roster.

AEW has marked its place in the pro-wrestling business by establishing itself as a legitimate rival to WWE's monopoly. However, Triple H's ascension to power has decidedly changed the game, leading to much stiffer competition between the two companies.

With the Stamford-based Promotion bringing back several of its former members, William Regal has also recently joined the list of potential re-acquisitions. Speaking on a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, veteran Jim Cornette stated his thoughts on how WWE would benefit from bringing back Regal:

"I am not saying William Regal is a dishnorable person or an industrial, you know, Espionage agent or either an undercover agent for the FBI sent down here to infiltrate the Klu Klux Klan. What I am saying is that he knows now, and has talked to and knows the talents of, and the strong points and weaknesses of, and the professionalism or lack therein of everybody in that locker room at this point. And he will be working closely alongside the f*ck*ng head of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world." (3:23 - 3:55)

A former WWE star believes Triple H played a role in William Regal's potential departure from AEW

With William Regal potentially returning to WWE soon, EC3 expressed an interesting opinion.

The CCO of the Stamford-based promotion recently posted a nostalgic tweet about Regal, reminiscing about the veteran's iconic WarGames catchphrase. This seemingly prompted EC3 to make an observation during an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

“He (William Regal) does the right thing, goes out on his back putting over the heel on his way out. It seems like a thing he would do because he is probably the epitome of consummate professionalism within the industry. I think Triple H manifested this with a tweet… what a power play," EC3 said. [02:01 - 02:22]

It remains to be seen what William Regal's next step will be.

