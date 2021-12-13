MJF says he has the best smile in wrestling, Danhausen disagrees

Danhausen has a better smile than MJF, and he knows it.

MJF makes a lot of bold claims when it comes to his young career in professional wrestling. But every now and then, there is someone else in the business that can dispute his statements, and today it was none other than the very nice and very evil Danhausen.

This afternoon MJF proclaimed on Twitter that he has the best smile in wrestling, a claim that Danhausen confirmed was bogus as he posted a photo of his trademark smile for the world to see.

MJF threatens to sue Danhausen, who responds with a picture of himself and CM Punk

That response didn't make MJF very happy, as he threatened to sue him if he tagged him on Twitter again. Danhausen dismissed this threat by not only tagging MJF again but tagging him with a photo of himself and MJF's biggest rival right now in AEW, CM Punk from C2E2 in Chicago this weekend.

While Danhausen is currently sidelined with a leg injury, once he is healed up in 2022, he will probably be one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling next year.

If Tony Khan, or as Danhausen likes to refer to him, "Tony Elite" doesn't make a play to bring the very nice and very evil wrestler into All Elite Wrestling, it would have to be seen as a big misstep by Khan and AEW.

Danhausen has a lot of friends in All Elite Wrestling right now, including people at the top like Chris Jericho and CM Punk. It just makes sense for the company to sign such a popular act that will be available to them in 2022.

What do you think of this hilarious exchange between MJF and Danhausen? Would you like to see Danhausen sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

