MJF seemingly fires shot at top WWE Superstar during his promo on AEW Dynamite

MJF seemingly took a shot at a top WWE Superstar during his promo on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which shocked the fans. Maxwell has a very checkered history with this star. The name in question is CM Punk.

MJF and Punk had their fair share of tussles when the latter was in AEW. They also had a Dog Collar Match, which was one of the first high-profile matches that Punk had in the company.

The Salt of The Earth shocked the world when he made his return at Double or Nothing pay-per-view a few weeks back and put the entire roster on notice. During his promo on Dynamite this week, he talked about Will Ospreay and said, 'I am the best in the world,' seemingly referencing CM Punk.

He did that, mimicking Will Ospreay, and it will no doubt have angered the AEW International Champion. With MJF now back in the company and fully embracing his true self, it will be interesting to see what is next in store for the former World Champion.

A match with Ospreay will undoubtedly bring the house down, and it will be great for the fans, too. A high-profile match for the returning star is definitely something that will be on Tony Khan’s mind.

