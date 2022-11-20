MJF seemingly mocks CM Punk following impressive title win at AEW Full Gear

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) took an apparent shot at inactive star CM Punk at the conclusion of AEW Full Gear 2022.

During the pay-per-view's main event, The Salt of the Earth fulfilled his destiny by becoming the new AEW World Champion. MJF dethroned Jon Moxley thanks to a surprising help from William Regal, who handed him brass knuckles.

With the win, Friedman is now the sixth AEW World Champion after Punk, Moxley, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page. The new world champion proceeded to celebrate his monumental victory by seemingly taking a page out of his former arch-nemesis playbook.

Before the show went off the air, The Salt of the Earth lay on the ramp and did the snow angels, which was made famous by The Second City Saint.

Check out the video below:

Punk first did the snow angels in a segment where he was waiting for Moxley's appearance on the August 17th episode of Dynamite. It was part of the build-up to their world title match at All Out.

The Second City Saint also pulled it off in the Stamford-based company back in 2011 when he demanded a WWE Championship match.

It will be interesting to see if Punk will have any response to Friedman's gesture and subtle jab.

What are your thoughts on MJF's gesture at the end of AEW Full Gear 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

