AEW star MJF seemingly takes a dig at WWE Hall of Famer's return to RAW

AEW star MJF seemingly took a subtle shot at WWE Hall of Famer JBL during RAW tonight.

The stiff competition between the All Elite brand and Triple H's promotion is no news, as the two promotions frequently resort to slyly taking digs at each other. With The Game's ascension to power following Vince McMahon stepping down, the rivalry between the two brands has only grown more intense.

AEW's development over the years has had many fans speculating that the company could one day overtake the Stamford-based promotion's monopoly in the pro wrestling business. However, the new lease of life breathed into WWE has been a wild card of late, with big stars like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman returning to the company.

Among the slew of returns, Hall of Famer and former commentator JBL also appeared on RAW as Baron Corbin's manager. This seemingly prompted a dig from MJF, who took to Twitter to praise the AEW commentator, Taz. He also alluded to expecting payment for the praise, portraying the classic heel character he plays.

"Idk but you’re the best commentator in the biz taz. Venmo me," wrote MJF.

You can check out the original tweet here:

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer will respond to the veiled dig at him in the coming weeks.

