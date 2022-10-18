Baron Corbin traded to RAW with 55-year-old legend as his new manager

It was revealed that Baron Corbin has been traded to Monday Night RAW after Triple H signed Rey Mysterio to a SmackDown-exclusive contract. Baron Corbin was back on the brand where he was once the Constable, and he wasn't alone. He now has John Bradshaw Layfield as his manager.

This week, JBL returned to RAW in his limo before coming out to insult Oklahoma - much to the crowd's ire. He revealed that Corbin was the latest and "greatest" addition to Monday Night RAW.

The 55-year-old even described Corbin as the modern-day "wrestling god" (an ode to himself) before insulting veteran Dolph Ziggler, stating that the latter wouldn't cut in the attitude era.

This marked Baron Corbin's first WWE appearance in just short of two months. Before that, he was a SmackDown star and went under the name "Happy Corbin" - with his current name reverting to the original one. He has even had a change in theme song - or at least a slight modification to it.

It's an interesting new heel pairing, and we can't wait to see what happens going forward with the two.

