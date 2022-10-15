Triple H officially moves 33-year veteran to SmackDown after he wanted to quit WWE

WWE has announced that multi-time world champion Rey Mysterio has officially been moved to the SmackDown roster following his conversation with Triple H.

The legendary star was involved in a feud with The Judgment Day on RAW. He refused to fight his son Dominik, who joined the villainous group after betraying Rey and Edge. On the latest rendition of RAW, Dominik slapped his father and disrespected him.

During a backstage segment on the latest episode of the blue brand, Rey told Triple H that he wanted to quit the company.

The Cerebral Assassin urged Mysterio not to quit and took the latter to his office to discuss the matter. Rey was then revealed as Karrion Kross' replacement in the Fatal Four-Way match to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE took to Twitter to break the news that the wrestling veteran has struck a deal with Triple H and is now officially a part of the SmackDown brand.

Rey Mysterio went on to win the Fatal Four-Way match, making him the number one contender for GUNTHER's title.

It remains to be seen when the bout will take place and whether GUNTHER will ultimately be dethroned by the former world champion.

