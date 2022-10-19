MJF seemingly teases a potential involvement in title match on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) seemingly hinted at inserting himself in the world title match.

This week's main event will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as he meets 'Hangman' Adam Page for the first time, with the title on the line. Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth has a guaranteed world title shot after winning the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

In a promo segment, MJF called out Blackpool Combat Club manager William Regal to converse about the first time their paths crossed. He also mentioned his earlier tryouts in WWE, with Regal supervising them.

The Salt of the Earth further went into detail and read the e-mail that Regal sent to him, rejecting him as a WWE talent. He then stated that the latter was nothing more than a "sad, withered old man who got fired," seemingly referencing Regal's release from WWE.

MJF ended his conversation with Regal by guaranteeing that he was about to become the AEW "Champion of the World." It could hint at Friedman's participation in the bout, or could just be a proclamation for the future, time will tell.

It will be interesting to see if he will cash in his chip during the Moxley-Page title bout later on tonight.

Do you think MJF will become the world champion by the end of this week's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

