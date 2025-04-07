MJF sends delusional message after AEW Dynasty chaos

MJF sent a message after getting involved in a match tonight at AEW Dynasty, which led to some chaos brewing. He has posted an interesting response to this moment.

Tonight at the Dynasty pay-per-view, The Hurt Syndicate faced Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree with the Tag Team Title at stake. The challengers put up a stronger fight than expected, with Bill matching Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in their battle of strength.

There was a point in the match when The Learning Tree had the upper hand, and things turned chaotic outside the ring. With the referee's back turned, MJF suddenly emerged from the crowd and decked Big Bill with a right hand containing the Dynamite Diamond Ring. This allowed Lashley to step in and take down the former WWE Superstar. This crucial move enabled The Hurt Syndicate to go for the win, securing another successful title defense.

MJF took to X/Twitter as he commented post-match. He shared the iconic tagline of the faction, seemingly feeling like he was part of the team.

"We hurt people!!!" Friedman wrote.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin did not look amused despite the surprising assist that they got. It remains to be seen whether they'll eventually give in and bring him into the faction.

