MJF sends a disrespectful message to former WWE star ahead of their title match outside AEW

The former AEW World Champion MJF sent out a disgraceful message to an ex-WWE star ahead of their major title bout this week. The Salt of the Earth vowed to take everything from the star after their match.Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a message for the former WWE star, Mistico (fka Sin Cara). Mistico is a top star in CMLL, and he last faced Max in a singles encounter at Grand Slam Mexico in June. However, the match ended in a DQ, and the animosity between the two continues. MJF is the current CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion as well.On 19th September at the CMLL 92nd anniversary event, MJF will put his CMLL title on the line against Mistico, who puts his mask on the line. Ahead of the title vs mask match, The Salt of the Earth vowed to take Mistico's mask, his company, and his country through a disrespectful message on X:&quot;.@caristicomx By tomorrow night. Your mask. Your company. Your country. Will be mine. #americanhero&quot; Max wrote.MJF recently took a massive shot at an ex-WWE starIt was recently revealed that Andrade El Idolo has departed the WWE, only in the second year of his second run with the company. MJF mentioned El Idolo on X recently, and the two had a heated back-and-forth argument as well.As a rebuttal to Andrade's callout on X, MJF referenced his alleged backstage incident with Sammy Guevara and also took a shot at Andrade regarding his ex-wife, Charlotte Flair:&quot;A) I love Sammy (no I don’t) but I’m not him. F**king try me. B) I’ll boot you off the face of this earth faster than charlotte booted you out of your house, amigo,&quot; Max wrote.Meanwhile, MJF also has a tables and tacks match against Mark Briscoe this Saturday at All Out. Only time will tell if Andrade will return to CMLL and confront MJF during his match against Mistico this week.