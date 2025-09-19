MJF sends a disrespectful message to former WWE star ahead of their title match outside AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 19, 2025 11:15 GMT
WWE MJF
MJF takes shots at ex-WWE star (Source-MJF on X and WWE.com)

The former AEW World Champion MJF sent out a disgraceful message to an ex-WWE star ahead of their major title bout this week. The Salt of the Earth vowed to take everything from the star after their match.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a message for the former WWE star, Mistico (fka Sin Cara). Mistico is a top star in CMLL, and he last faced Max in a singles encounter at Grand Slam Mexico in June. However, the match ended in a DQ, and the animosity between the two continues. MJF is the current CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion as well.

On 19th September at the CMLL 92nd anniversary event, MJF will put his CMLL title on the line against Mistico, who puts his mask on the line. Ahead of the title vs mask match, The Salt of the Earth vowed to take Mistico's mask, his company, and his country through a disrespectful message on X:

".@caristicomx By tomorrow night. Your mask. Your company. Your country. Will be mine. #americanhero" Max wrote.

MJF recently took a massive shot at an ex-WWE star

It was recently revealed that Andrade El Idolo has departed the WWE, only in the second year of his second run with the company. MJF mentioned El Idolo on X recently, and the two had a heated back-and-forth argument as well.

As a rebuttal to Andrade's callout on X, MJF referenced his alleged backstage incident with Sammy Guevara and also took a shot at Andrade regarding his ex-wife, Charlotte Flair:

"A) I love Sammy (no I don’t) but I’m not him. F**king try me. B) I’ll boot you off the face of this earth faster than charlotte booted you out of your house, amigo," Max wrote.

Meanwhile, MJF also has a tables and tacks match against Mark Briscoe this Saturday at All Out. Only time will tell if Andrade will return to CMLL and confront MJF during his match against Mistico this week.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
