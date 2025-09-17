Top AEW star sends stern warning to Andrade; mentions Charlotte Flair

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:32 GMT
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

A top AEW star just warned Andrade following his recent release. He even namedropped Charlotte Flair.

Ad

MJF is known for speaking his mind quite often. He isn't shy to keep his opinions or thoughts to himself. Therefore, after Andrade was released from the WWE, Maxwell sent a message to his former colleague and offered to team up. However, El Idolo turned him down and proposed a mask vs. hair match instead. The Salt of the Earth didn't hesitate to turn down the challenge. Hence, the former WWE star told him to be careful in Mexico.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MJF didn't hold back as he told Andrade he would boot him off the face of this earth like Charlotte Flair booted him out of his house.

"A) I love Sammy (no I don’t) but I’m not him. F**king try me. B) I’ll boot you off the face of this earth faster than charlotte booted you out of your house, amigo."
Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

MJF made a shocking claim ahead of AEW All Out 2025

MJF has been feuding with Mark Briscoe over the past few weeks. These two men are set to lock horns at AEW All Out 2025. However, before this match, Maxwell will have to compete against Mistico in a Championship vs. Mask match at CMLL's 92nd anniversary show.

Ahead of this match, Maxwell took to social media to say that he was filming a Universal movie, but he is taking time out of his schedule to beat Mistico in Mexico and then end Mark Briscoe's career at AEW All Out 2025.

Ad
"I’m filming a Universal movie. I’m taking the time out of my very busy schedule of being a star to beat Mistico in Mexico and take his mask forever. And to end Mark Briscoes career by crippling him. Yeah. I’m the best this generation has to offer. I want my flowers, NOW."
Ad

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if MJF enjoys a successful title defense in Mexico.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications