Top AEW star sends stern warning to Andrade; mentions Charlotte Flair

A top AEW star just warned Andrade following his recent release. He even namedropped Charlotte Flair.MJF is known for speaking his mind quite often. He isn't shy to keep his opinions or thoughts to himself. Therefore, after Andrade was released from the WWE, Maxwell sent a message to his former colleague and offered to team up. However, El Idolo turned him down and proposed a mask vs. hair match instead. The Salt of the Earth didn't hesitate to turn down the challenge. Hence, the former WWE star told him to be careful in Mexico.MJF didn't hold back as he told Andrade he would boot him off the face of this earth like Charlotte Flair booted him out of his house.&quot;A) I love Sammy (no I don’t) but I’m not him. F**king try me. B) I’ll boot you off the face of this earth faster than charlotte booted you out of your house, amigo.&quot;Check out his tweet here:Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKA) I love Sammy (no I don’t) but I’m not him. F**king try me. B) I’ll boot you off the face of this earth faster than charlotte booted you out of your house, amigo.MJF made a shocking claim ahead of AEW All Out 2025MJF has been feuding with Mark Briscoe over the past few weeks. These two men are set to lock horns at AEW All Out 2025. However, before this match, Maxwell will have to compete against Mistico in a Championship vs. Mask match at CMLL's 92nd anniversary show.Ahead of this match, Maxwell took to social media to say that he was filming a Universal movie, but he is taking time out of his schedule to beat Mistico in Mexico and then end Mark Briscoe's career at AEW All Out 2025.&quot;I’m filming a Universal movie. I’m taking the time out of my very busy schedule of being a star to beat Mistico in Mexico and take his mask forever. And to end Mark Briscoes career by crippling him. Yeah. I’m the best this generation has to offer. I want my flowers, NOW.&quot;Check out his tweet here:It will be interesting to see if MJF enjoys a successful title defense in Mexico.