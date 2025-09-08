MJF sends a four-word warning after serious AEW incident

Former AEW World Champion MJF sent out a warning to a top star after what happened on Collision last Saturday. The Salt of the Earth also shared a throwback picture with the star.

Ad

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Maxwell Jacob Friedman surprisingly showed up during the main event to cost Mark Briscoe a potential win against Konosuke Takeshita. Max also had a heated confrontation with Takeshita, and both had to be separated by Don Callis before they got into a physical altercation.

Following the incident on Collision, MJF recalled his match with Konosuke Takeshita that took place in February 2023. Taking to X, Max shared a still from his last match with Takeshita and sent the following warning to the Japanese star:

Ad

Trending

"Btw. Watch yourself, son."

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Original post can be viewed by clicking HERE.

After his brief altercation with Takeshita, MJF continued to brawl with Mark Briscoe. The Salt of the Earth also called out Briscoe for a match with any stipulation and on any occasion.

Wrestling veteran claimed that AEW outbid MJF's offer from WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently claimed that MJF got a good deal to go to WWE, but AEW President Tony Khan managed to outbid the offer.

Ad

On the K100 podcast, Konnan said the following about the bidding war:

"He had good value to go to the WWE. They were probably going to pay him good money to come there, and Tony outbid them, right? If he's a stock, do you think his stock price is going to be even bigger than it is? I don’t know, because he’s young, and you could still do cool s*** with him. And he still has charisma, and he can still rock the microphone," Konnan said.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. He also holds the Casino Gauntlet contract that he could cash in for a World Title shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!