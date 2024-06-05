MJF sends an interesting three-word message ahead of his return to AEW Dynamite

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) wowed everyone with his surprise return at Double or Nothing 2024. The former AEW World Champion was on the sidelines after losing the gold to Samoa Joe at last year's Worlds End pay-per-view. Before his appearance on this week's Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth sent an interesting message on social media.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to appear on the upcoming edition of Dynamite for the first time in nearly six months. He was away from in-ring action since December 2023 due to an injury. Last month, he showed up at Double or Nothing and attacked his former ally, Adam Cole.

On X/Twitter, MJF recently posted a video promoting his upcoming appearance and asked his followers to be prepared for an interesting show.

Trending

"Grab some popcorn," he tweeted.

You can view his tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Before going on hiatus, Friedman was in an intense and long-standing storyline that saw him being attacked by a masked figure. The assailant shockingly turned out to be his former tag team partner, Adam Cole. He brutally attacked The Salt of the Earth after his loss to Joe at Worlds End.

Amid MJF's absence from AEW programming, it was rumored that he would sign with WWE, as his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion had expired. However, the former champion declared his loyalty to All Elite Wrestling upon his return.

In recent years, many prominent names, including Jade Cargill, Lexis King, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears, have left AEW to ink a deal with the global juggernaut. MJF also teased joining WWE last year as part of the bidding war storyline.

Lance Archer and Rush challenged MJF ahead of his return

MJF seemingly has a massive target on his back following his return at Double or Nothing, as many stars are looking to face him inside the ring.

Lance Archer recently took to his X/Twitter account to warn the former AEW Champion. He wrote:

"I’d grab your throat. But you and THEY won’t let me near ya! I guess that would be POPcord as I snap your neck."

Expand Tweet

Rush also threatened Friedman on X/Twitter, claiming he would send the latter home for another six months. It will be interesting to see whether Archer and Rush target The Salt of the Earth on this week's episode of Dynamite.

Who should Friedman face in his first match back in AEW? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback