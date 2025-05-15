MJF sends a message after being accepted into The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Beach Break 2025

MJF's weeks of relentless pursuit finally paid off on AEW television this week. After being accepted as an official member of The Hurt Syndicate, the former World Champion sent out a message for the fans.

The Salt of the Earth had utilized everything in his playbook to persuade The Hurt Syndicate to let him join the faction. Bobby Lashley was the only one who showed resistance, but at this week's AEW Dynamite: Beach Beach, The All Mighty gave the third thumbs up and accepted MJF as part of the stable.

Moments later, The Devil took to his X to express his feelings and send a statement to solidify his status as the new Hurt Syndicate member.

"I HURT PEOPLE BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYY!"

After Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Top Flight in a tag team match at Beach Break, and MVP resolved a conflict between Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara and CRU, the stable invited MJF down to the ring to give their decision. After some hesitation, he came out and was ready to face the music.

MVP and Benjamin gave him the thumbs up, and after much deliberation, Lashley also gave his nod of approval, letting him join the faction. The former AEW World Champion will make his joining official next week on Dynamite with an official contract signing to begin the next chapter of his wrestling career.

