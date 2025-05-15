MJF sends a message after being accepted into The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Beach Break 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified May 15, 2025 01:36 GMT
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite - Source: Getty
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite - Source: Getty

MJF's weeks of relentless pursuit finally paid off on AEW television this week. After being accepted as an official member of The Hurt Syndicate, the former World Champion sent out a message for the fans.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth had utilized everything in his playbook to persuade The Hurt Syndicate to let him join the faction. Bobby Lashley was the only one who showed resistance, but at this week's AEW Dynamite: Beach Beach, The All Mighty gave the third thumbs up and accepted MJF as part of the stable.

Moments later, The Devil took to his X to express his feelings and send a statement to solidify his status as the new Hurt Syndicate member.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I HURT PEOPLE BABYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY YYYYYYYYYYYYYY!"
Ad

After Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Top Flight in a tag team match at Beach Break, and MVP resolved a conflict between Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara and CRU, the stable invited MJF down to the ring to give their decision. After some hesitation, he came out and was ready to face the music.

MVP and Benjamin gave him the thumbs up, and after much deliberation, Lashley also gave his nod of approval, letting him join the faction. The former AEW World Champion will make his joining official next week on Dynamite with an official contract signing to begin the next chapter of his wrestling career.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications