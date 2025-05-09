MJF sends a message to Bobby Lashley amid rumors of him joining Hurt Syndicate in AEW

MJF has sent out a message to Bobby Lashley amid rumors of him joining the Hurt Syndicate. This is setting up nicely for next week’s Dynamite.

For weeks now, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been trying his best to join the stable. However, one man has been standing his way: former WWE star Bobby Lashley. On this week’s Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion said he could "hurt people" after he took out Top Flight.

That seemed to impress the tag team champion. After the show ended, MJF took to X/Twitter to send a message to Lashley and posted an interesting statement about The All Mighty's decision about including him in Hurt Syndicate. He wrote:

“Look forward to your answer, Bob.”

It will be interesting to hear Bobby Lashley's response and whether he will let Friedman join the faction.

Jeff Jarrett calls MJF toxic

Maxwell does not have many fans inside AEW or even around the wrestling world. Another name that is clearly not his fan is Jeff Jarrett.

The legend labeled Maxwell Jacob Friedman as toxic and said he is selfish. Speaking on his My World podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

“He always leaves everyone worse than when he started being associated on any level. I think he’s toxic, I think he’s selfish, I think he’s got a boatload of talent but I don’t think he was good for my career on any level. I think he got me off on a wrong track on a couple of different avenues.”

Those are some strong words, and if there is one thing that MJF does not like, it is someone criticising him. He will want to respond to Jarrett and give him a piece of his mind after what he said about him.

