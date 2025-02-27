MJF sends message after brutal AEW Dynamite revelation 

Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared this week on AEW Dynamite, only to send a violent message to his upcoming PPV opponent. The Wolf of Wrestling took to social media sometime afterward to gloat over his actions in the aftermath.

During his heated promo battle with Adam Page last Wednesday, MJF made the error of disrespecting wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels, whom The Hangman had forced into retirement after defeating him brutally in a Texas Death Match last month. Page, however, jumped immediately to his former mentor's defense, paying him a passionate tribute for his contributions to the business and contrasting him against Friedman's self-serving, villainous personality.

After MJF evaded physicality with The Cowboy last week, Page called out the longest-reigning AEW World Champion to meet him in the ring after his squash match on the February 26 episode of Dynamite.

Friedman obliged, showing up with a bloody towel in his hand, and then insinuated that he had hurt a friend of Hangman's whom the latter needed to check on. This turned out to be Christopher Daniels, whom Page discovered bloodied backstage.

Sometime after the segment, MJF took to X/Twitter to taunt Adam Page, alluding to the Virginia native's incisive shot at him from last week.

"Who's real now?" wrote MJF.

Check out Friedman's tweet below:

Friedman will face Page one-on-one next month at Revolution 2025.

Dustin Rhodes is a fan of AEW's Hangman Page

Dustin Rhodes took on MJF in singles action on the February 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, on the heels of an incendiary confrontation between the two men, during which The Natural had called out Friedman for his disrespect towards veterans and peers alike. The self-proclaimed generational talent defeated Rhodes in their match but continued to attack him post-match.

Friedman's ambush on Dustin was ultimately foiled by Hangman Page, who arrived to seemingly make the save for the WWE legend. Rhodes recently showered praise on the former AEW World Champion on X/Twitter, agreeing with a user's positive assessment of Page's work in All Elite Wrestling.

"Yes, he has and is killing it!! Workhorse," wrote Dustin.

It remains to be seen if Hangman will succeed at beating MJF in their upcoming showdown at Revolution.

