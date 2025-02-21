WWE legend claims to have huge respect for Hangman Page in AEW

Fans on AEW Dynamite this week voiced their agreement with Hangman Adam Page being referred to as the company's "main character" on live television. WWE legend Dustin Rhodes has now echoed the fans' sentiments in his ringing endorsement of the former World Champion.

Adam Page has been a key player in the Tony Khan-led promotion since its inception in 2019. The Cowboy has been a consistent fan favorite over the years owing to his compelling and nuanced screen work and formidable in-ring prowess.

Despite intervening controversies, Page has remained a regular fixture on All Elite programming. He recently had a brief run as a sympathetic but unstable heel, which saw him exact bloody vengeance against Swerve Strickland. He also made examples of Jeff Jarrett and Christopher Daniels, whom he seemingly forced into retirement. However, the 33-year-old star had the live crowd rallying for him this week on AEW Dynamite during his promo battle with MJF.

A user on X/Twitter recently showered praise on Hangman Page as a performer. WWE legend, ROH World Tag Team, and Six-Man Tag Champion Dustin Rhodes responded to the tweet, voicing his agreement and complimenting the former AEW World Champion with a gimmick-appropriate pun.

"Yes he has and is killing it!! Workhorse," wrote Dustin.

Last week, Page had rescued The Natural from a post-match beatdown at the hands of MJF after The Salt of The Earth's singles victory over the latter.

Hangman Page set to face another former AEW World Champion on pay-per-view

After their brawl last Wednesday, Adam Page and Maxwell Jacob Friedman met face-to-face in the ring this week on AEW Dynamite. The two exchanged words, calling out each other's flaws and motivations, and although it appeared that the two would throw hands again, Friedman seemed willing to back down.

As a parting shot, however, MJF spat at Page—who was restrained by security before he could retaliate—and escaped while the latter took out his frustrations on the guards in the ring. This led to a seeming reconciliation between the Virginia native and his mentor, Christopher Daniels.

All Elite Wrestling has since announced that The Hangman will face MJF in a singles match at the company's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2025.

