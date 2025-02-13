WWE legend passes out in the ring mid-match 

A top WWE legend engaged in a massive showdown on AEW this week. But things did not end well as he was knocked out called in the middle of the ring.

On the February 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Dustin Rhodes collided in singles action. This came after the former's harsh comments against Rhodes in a sizzling back-and-forth verbal exchange last week. Following that, the former Goldust had promised to make him pay for his actions in a heated backstage segment.

The Salt of the Earth walked into the match with high confidence against the veteran of more than three decades. Both men brought their top game and the heated tensions contributed to the match. For the initial part of the bout, MJF seemed to have the upper hand.

Trending

However, the hometown hero Dustin Rhodes was not ready to back down and brought the fight to the egoistic AEW star. Moreover, he even delivered his younger brother, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' finisher, the Cross Rhodes, and his own finisher, the Final Reckoning, but that was also not enough to put down The Salt of the Earth.

The captivating showdown between the rising star and the veteran finally came to its conclusion as MJF once again gained the upper hand. He delivered Dustin's finisher to him and laid him out cold with the cross-face submission to score the victory.

Expand Tweet

However, the win was not enough for him, as he locked the WWE legend in the armbar again. But this time, Hangman Adam Page came down to confront him, and both men engaged in a brawl as the AEW officials attempted to separate the duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback