MJF sends reassuring message to AEW star after his match with Kenny Omega – "Been in your position"

AEW World Champion, MJF, had some words of wisdom for an up-and-coming young AEW talent after he expressed his thoughts on a recent match against Kenny Omega.

MJF has been known for his heel tactics of bullying and disrespecting his opponents as well as the fans and their respective cities. However, The Devil has turned the tables recently by showing his "nicer" side while holding the AEW World Championship. Evidence for this was clearly visible recently when he surprisingly had some genuine advice for a young aspiring All Elite talent.

The young star in question is Aussie Open member, Kyle Fletcher. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Fletcher squared off against Kenny Omega in a singles encounter. Fletcher's in-ring performance during the match has been praised all over the realm of wrestling.

However, in spite of the positive reactions to his performance, Fletcher took to the "X" social media platform to evaluate himself, questioning whether he is good enough to reach the pinnacle of the sport:

"Yesterday has given me a lot to think about... I really thought I was good enough, maybe I’ve been wrong this whole time."

Taking notice of the tweet, the AEW World Champion responded in kind by reassuring the 24-year-old star of the process, sharing his personal story, motivating Fletcher in the process:

"Been in your position. Questioned if I’ll ever reach the top of the mountain. Got my teeth kicked in by Moxley. Got my back broken by Jericho. Keep grinding. Don’t stop trying to reach the summit. Even if the top of the mountain has a Kangaroo Kick with your name on it."

MJF will defend his AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring next week

Since the beginning of AEW in 2019, the current world champion, MJF, has had a hold of the prestigious Dynamite Diamond Ring for four consecutive years. He has also used the ring to his advantage to win matches on several occasions.

The Devil has to put the ring on the line yet again this year, and this past week on Dynamite, Bullet Club Gold member, Juice Robinson, managed to win the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal to earn a shot at Max's diamond ring. The two will collide for the prize next week on Dynamite.

MJF is also slated to defend his world title against the BCG leader, Jay White, at the Full Gear pay-per-view next month. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if The Devil manages to overcome the challenge of the Bang Bang Gang.

