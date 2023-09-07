MJF sends strong message to former WWE Superstar following AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF went toe-to-toe on the microphone with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on the latest edition of Dynamite. Following the show, The Salt of the Earth had some strong words for The Samoan Submission Machine.

The history between Joe and Maxwell Jacob Friedman is an interesting one. The two men had a brief interaction in WWE, where Joe, who was on his way to defend his NXT Championship, pushed a young Friedman against a wall while he portrayed the role of a "guard."

They've both come a long way in their separate careers, and now that they have crossed paths again, the AEW World and ROH Tag Team Champion sent a message to Samoa Joe.

"I’m not a kid anymore. The boy is full grown," wrote Friedman.

You can view MJF's post below:

The two men have never faced each other in the ring during their careers. But now that they are seemingly on the same level, it might just be a matter of time before they lock horns.

Samoa Joe responded to MJF's tweet

If there is one thing that Samoa Joe managed to do on AEW Dynamite, it was get under Maxwell Jacob Friedman's skin. He was not only able to hold a straight face to Friedman's insults but was also able to fire back some shots as well.

The ROH World Television Champion recently noticed Friedman's tweet and decided to respond to his rival.

"Man.. I hope that Kid is OK," tweeted @SamoaJoe.

Samoa Joe will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage. At the show, he will look to defeat Jeff Hardy in the first round of the Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Do you think MJF and Samoa Joe will face each other at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Let us know in the comments section below.

