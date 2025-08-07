  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • MJF Sends a Three-Word Message to AEW World Champion After Huge Announcement Following Dynamite

MJF Sends a Three-Word Message to AEW World Champion After Huge Announcement Following Dynamite

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:03 GMT
MJF and Hangman Page
MJF and Hangman Page [Image Credit: AEW's Instagram handle]

MJF has been riding a wave of momentum in AEW as of late. After winning the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal, The Salt of the Earth captured a major win against Mark Briscoe in their grudge match. Next week, the 29-year-old is slated to go face-to-face with AEW World Champion Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite.

Ad

Following his win on Dynamite, MJF launched an attack on Briscoe inside the ring. However, Hangman Page quickly stormed down to save the day by laying out The Salt of the Earth. Despite the ambush, Maxwell Jacob Friedman found a way to slip away once again through the crowd. But next week, there may be no escape, as the two stars are expected to finally come face-to-face inside the ring.

Ahead of the highly anticipated face-off, the 29-year-old sent a bold message to Adam Page. He shared the graphic for their upcoming segment while teasing a fight by pointing to Page as "Cowboy." It is a classic MJF tone that he has used to call out Page throughout their feud in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Let’s shoot, Cowboy," he wrote.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Check out his X post below:

Ad

MJF calls his victory against Mark Briscoe a "clean win"

MJF defeated Mark Briscoe in their highly anticipated match on Dynamite this week. However, the ending of their match was pretty much controversial, as Briscoe's leg was clearly on the ropes, but it slipped out of the sight of the referee, which gave The Salt of the Earth a win.

Following Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion posted on X (fka Twitter), where he highlighted that his win was clean against Briscoe. He used capital letters and exclamation marks to emphatically celebrate his victory.

Ad
"CLEAN WIN BABY!!!!!!" he wrote.

Check out his X post below:

The post has been generating buzz among fans online, with many refusing to give the former AEW World Champion credit for the win. That said, it will be interesting to see what the Happy Gilmore 2 star’s next move in All Elite Wrestling will be from here.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications