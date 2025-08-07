MJF Sends a Three-Word Message to AEW World Champion After Huge Announcement Following Dynamite

MJF has been riding a wave of momentum in AEW as of late. After winning the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal, The Salt of the Earth captured a major win against Mark Briscoe in their grudge match. Next week, the 29-year-old is slated to go face-to-face with AEW World Champion Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite.Following his win on Dynamite, MJF launched an attack on Briscoe inside the ring. However, Hangman Page quickly stormed down to save the day by laying out The Salt of the Earth. Despite the ambush, Maxwell Jacob Friedman found a way to slip away once again through the crowd. But next week, there may be no escape, as the two stars are expected to finally come face-to-face inside the ring.Ahead of the highly anticipated face-off, the 29-year-old sent a bold message to Adam Page. He shared the graphic for their upcoming segment while teasing a fight by pointing to Page as &quot;Cowboy.&quot; It is a classic MJF tone that he has used to call out Page throughout their feud in All Elite Wrestling.&quot;Let’s shoot, Cowboy,&quot; he wrote.Check out his X post below:MJF calls his victory against Mark Briscoe a &quot;clean win&quot;MJF defeated Mark Briscoe in their highly anticipated match on Dynamite this week. However, the ending of their match was pretty much controversial, as Briscoe's leg was clearly on the ropes, but it slipped out of the sight of the referee, which gave The Salt of the Earth a win.Following Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion posted on X (fka Twitter), where he highlighted that his win was clean against Briscoe. He used capital letters and exclamation marks to emphatically celebrate his victory.&quot;CLEAN WIN BABY!!!!!!&quot; he wrote.Check out his X post below:Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKCLEAN WIN BABY!!!!!!The post has been generating buzz among fans online, with many refusing to give the former AEW World Champion credit for the win. That said, it will be interesting to see what the Happy Gilmore 2 star’s next move in All Elite Wrestling will be from here.