  MJF sends a three-word message to Bobby Lashley after officially joining the Hurt Syndicate

MJF sends a three-word message to Bobby Lashley after officially joining the Hurt Syndicate

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 23, 2025 11:34 GMT
Bobby Lashley MJF
MJF's message for Bobby Lashley (image source-MJF on X)

Former AEW World Champion MJF sent a message to Bobby Lashley after he officially became a member of The Hurt Syndicate. Friedman recently reacted to Lashley acknowledging him on social media.

The ongoing storyline between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate has managed to keep the fans captivated for the past several weeks. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin had already given their thumbs up to the idea of Max joining the Syndicate, Bobby Lashley was denying the same for weeks before finally giving his thumbs up last week on Dynamite: Beach Break.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman officially became a member of The Hurt Syndicate as all the members signed the contract. After finally accepting MJF into the Syndicate, Lashley recently shared an Instagram story with Max sitting in the flight with him, and he also tagged him in the story.

MJF took notice of The All-Mighty sharing his picture in his Instagram story and shared the same on X with a three-word message to Lashley:

"My bud Bob!!! #wehurtpeople," Max wrote.
Moreover, the dynamic between MJF and Lashley has been very intriguing and it will be interesting to see where it goes now that they are stablemates.

Bobby Lashley is set for a major title match at AEW Double or Nothing

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin became the AEW World Tag Team Champions earlier this year, and the duo has been dominating the entire tag division since then. After overcoming a number of challenges, Lashley and Benjamin will defend their World tag titles this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

Last week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara won a number one contender's match, and they are slated to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing 2025.

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, and it remains to be seen if they'll be able to capture the AEW World Tag Team titles as well this Sunday.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

