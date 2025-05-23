MJF sends a three-word message to Bobby Lashley after officially joining the Hurt Syndicate

Former AEW World Champion MJF sent a message to Bobby Lashley after he officially became a member of The Hurt Syndicate. Friedman recently reacted to Lashley acknowledging him on social media.

The ongoing storyline between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate has managed to keep the fans captivated for the past several weeks. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin had already given their thumbs up to the idea of Max joining the Syndicate, Bobby Lashley was denying the same for weeks before finally giving his thumbs up last week on Dynamite: Beach Break.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman officially became a member of The Hurt Syndicate as all the members signed the contract. After finally accepting MJF into the Syndicate, Lashley recently shared an Instagram story with Max sitting in the flight with him, and he also tagged him in the story.

MJF took notice of The All-Mighty sharing his picture in his Instagram story and shared the same on X with a three-word message to Lashley:

"My bud Bob!!! #wehurtpeople," Max wrote.

Moreover, the dynamic between MJF and Lashley has been very intriguing and it will be interesting to see where it goes now that they are stablemates.

Bobby Lashley is set for a major title match at AEW Double or Nothing

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin became the AEW World Tag Team Champions earlier this year, and the duo has been dominating the entire tag division since then. After overcoming a number of challenges, Lashley and Benjamin will defend their World tag titles this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

Last week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara won a number one contender's match, and they are slated to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing 2025.

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, and it remains to be seen if they'll be able to capture the AEW World Tag Team titles as well this Sunday.

