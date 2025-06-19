MJF sends a two-word message after unmasking another luchador at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

MJF has finally broken his silence after taking another major luchador as his victim and unmasking him. This took place following his match tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico.

Tonight, the former AEW World Champion faced off against CMLL icon Mistico. He wanted a chance to face one of the top luchadors in the industry, and he got a bout with a crowd favorite.

It was a close match between both men, as the former WWE Superstar was able to hold his own despite MJF having The Hurt Syndicate in his corner. At one point in the match, Mistico managed to lock in La Mistica, and Friedman was visibly tapping out. MVP had the referee distracted, so he could not see this and call for the match.

At one point, The Salt of the Earth had nowhere to go and just hit a low blow to end the match. After the match, he was able to unmask the luchador as he intended, just like he did to Máscara Dorada last week.

MJF took to X/Twitter to comment on the situation. He claimed that he won the match, despite technically losing by disqualification.

"I WON!!!!" Friedman wrote.

Despite not coming away with a clean victory, he has still been successful in his trip to Mexico, as he ultimately unmasked Mistico by the end of the night.

