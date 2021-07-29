MJF sends out warning to Chris Jericho ahead of AEW Homecoming match against Juventud Guerrera

Chris Jericho will take on Juventud Guerrera at AEW Homecoming at the behest of MJF.

At AEW Fight for the Fallen, Chris Jericho went through a barbaric No Rules match against death-match king Nick Gage. Glass panes, light tubes and pizza cutters weren't enough to keep the Painmaker down as Chris Jericho completed the second of Five Labors of Jericho.

An enraged MJF got up from the commentary table and immediately announced the next match for Chris Jericho. The Demo God will face off against old rival Juventud Guerrera in a match he must win with a top rope move.

MJF was visibly unhappy with Nick Gage losing, tweeting that Gage wouldn't get paid after the loss. He also promised that Juventud Guerrera will be the last match for Jericho in his quest to face MJF.

"MDK=no f**king pay. You had one job. Jericho, This will be your LAST LABOR! The juice is about to be LOOSE! Labor number 3!!!!!!!" MJF tweeted.

Juventud Guerrera vs Chris Jericho on AEW is a major throwback

Jericho’s next opponent is Juventud Guerrera, all because of this promo from 2019.



Juventud Guerrera and Chris Jericho wrestled each other over 20 years back during the heyday of WCW Nitro. The two put on some bangers, especially on WCW Superbrawl and WCW Road Wild.

In total, they had 7 singles matches against each other. AEW Homecoming will witness the two lock up once again in a major throwback to a classic old school rivalry that defined the WCW Cruiserweight Division.

This will be Juventud Guerrera's first appearance on TNT since WCW dissolved and plenty of fans, especially the older ones, are absolutely thrilled at the prospect of seeing Guerrera wrestle again, this time in AEW.

MJF picked the match due to a reference Chris Jericho made during one of his promos almost two years ago, when Jericho name-dropped Juventud. AEW once again demonstrated their attention to detail as another fascinating match was added to the card for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming.

