MJF set for blockbuster non-AEW appearance

MJF is one of the top stars in the AEW roster at present. The Salt of the Earth is set to make an appearance outside the Jacksonville-based company.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is arguably one of the best homegrown stars in All Elite Wrestling. He has quickly risen to become one of the top heels in the business. Very few people can match the mic skills of The Devil. This makes him a sought-after commodity in the world of professional wrestling and even outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed on X/Twitter that MJF will throw out the first pitch for the Texas Rangers in their home opener against the Boston Red Sox in their baseball game later today.

"MJF is throwing out the first pitch for the Texas Rangers home opener in a few hours. No idea why this wasn't mentioned on last night's show," he wrote.

MJF commented on Tony Khan allowing him to pursue opportunities outside AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has proven himself to be a big asset to All Elite Wrestling. He is a draw and has a massive fan following. However, The Salt of the Earth also has other ventures outside of the Jacksonville-based company. He has starred in movies like The Iron Claw and Happy Gilmore 2.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Devil said that Tony Khan understands that Maxwell starring in movies will bring in more eyes to the AEW product.

"Tony Khan—while he is a mark, he's not a dumb mark," MJF said. "He's obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, 'MJF, AEW, what's AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I'll give it a shot.' And that's the power that I bring to the table." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see Maxwell throw out the first pitch of a baseball game.

