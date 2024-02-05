MJF set to feature in major show amid AEW absence

Former AEW World Champion MJF may be missing from television programming lately; however, his presence can be seen at an upcoming special event.

It was announced by Stonecutter Wrestling that they would present an enthralling pay-per-view event titled MJF: SCARVES & SUPLEXES. It will feature Maxwell, who has made a huge mark with his in-ring acumen, exceptional mic skills, and notorious personality. Moreover, that body of work brought him immense success, championships, and accolades, emerging as one of the top heels in the wrestling business.

The show would allow the fans to delve into the early life of The Salt of the Earth, its initial beginnings, some of his best fights, and rise to the top as a marquee attraction in the wrestling business.

You can check out the trailer for the special show below.

"MJF: SCARVES & SUPLEXES! IN FEBRUARY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND! You love to hate him. Michael Jacob Friedman – the heel known as MJF. And why wouldn’t you hate him? He’s obnoxious, he insults everyone, and he even hates children. But he’s an AEW World Champion and a star! You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see the early fights and championship bouts that rocketed this vicious titan into stardom!" [H/T Ringside News]

MJF has been absent from AEW programming since Worlds End pay-per-view

As it is seen, MJF has not been seen on AEW programming ever since he lost his World Championship to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End show in December 2023.

The match ended with the revelation of The Devil to be Adam Cole and his faction, who left The Salt of the Earth beaten and battered in the middle of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Many believed that this was Maxwell's sendoff from the company and he would sign with rival competitors, WWE, appearing as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

We all know that did not happen, so it will be interesting to see the former AEW World Champion's next move as the wrestling world awaits his return.

Do you think he will return to AEW? Sound off in the comments!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE