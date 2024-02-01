Massive update on MJF amid his AEW absence

Former AEW World Champion MJF has been out of action since the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, but that doesn't mean he's been idle. The 27-year-old has reportedly continued his Hollywood pursuits, with his newest film recently wrapping in New York.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman received plenty of buzz throughout the wrestling world when his role in the A24 wrestling drama The Iron Claw was revealed. Unfortunately for the young star, his portrayal of Lance Von Erich was cut from the final release.

MJF's newest role is in the upcoming comedy film The Floaters, which stars The Boys' Aya Cash and The Christmas Chronicles' Judah Lewis. The movie follows a struggling musician who accepts a position at a Jewish summer camp to make ends meet.

According to Deadline, the movie recently wrapped filming. Fans shouldn't expect the former AEW World Champion back in the ring immediately, however. He's currently nursing a torn labrum and was removed from AEW's official roster on January 1 amid speculation on his contract status.

MJF's current status after one month of absence

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was the face of AEW throughout 2023, holding the company's World Championship for the entire year. The young star lost his title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End in December 2023 and was then betrayed by his 'best friend,' Adam Cole.

Since then, information on his status has been scarce. Some speculated that he would make his AEW debut at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday, but that ultimately didn't happen.

MJF has played up the "Bidding War of 2024" throughout his tenure with Tony Khan's company, and there were rumors that he'd had a falling-out with the All Elite Chief last week, but according to reports ahead of the Rumble, that wasn't the case.

Many fans believe The Salt of the Earth secretly signed an extension with AEW back in 2022, and his recent removal from the company's roster was for storyline purposes. But with the young star currently rehabbing a real-life injury, it seems we'll have to wait for a while yet for any concrete information.

