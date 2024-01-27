WWE Royal Rumble is nearly upon us, and speculation has been swirling about the potential for several free agents to make their returns or debuts at the event. Among these is former AEW World Champion MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been absent from television since losing his world title at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The 27-year-old was the longest-reigning World Champion in the company's history prior to dropping the title to Samoa Joe.

MJF has had well-documented issues with Tony Khan in the past, and rumors bubbled over the past week that there has been a fall-out between Friedman and the All Elite chief. According to a new report from Fightful Select, these rumors are untrue.

Fightful noted that Maxwell is currently on hiatus due to injury and is highly unlikely to show up at the Royal Rumble tomorrow night. The Salt of the Earth had been dealing with a torn labrum prior to dropping to the title at Worlds End.

MJF has long touted the "Bidding War of 2024" and was removed from the roster on AEW's official website on January 01. Many believe the young star has already secretly signed an extension with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but his next move remains to be seen.

Do you think MJF will sign with WWE or return to AEW after his injury is healed? Did you expect to see him at the Royal Rumble? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

