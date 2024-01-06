Scary update on former AEW Champion MJF - Reports

A concerning health update was recently shared on former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Following a busy 2023 through which he solidified himself as a major star, AEW's "Scumbag" is now considering his next course of action.

Samoa Joe recently defeated MJF at the 2023 pay-per-view World's End and is currently out of action with multiple injuries. It turns out that some of them have been quite severe, leading the multiple-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner to think about how to proceed forward.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer elaborated on MJF's injuries. He stated that he wrestled his match for the world title in pain caused by a torn labrum and a hip injury he sustained at Full Gear 2023.

Meltzer also reported that the Salt of the Earth is weighing his options between rehabilitation and surgery. It has been claimed that Friedman is not partial to the latter, as surgery will shave off a chunk of time from his career, though it may be beneficial in the long run.

WWE veteran Road Dogg claims to be a better sports entertainer than AEW star

A veteran WWE superstar has recently declared himself better at sports entertainment than a former AEW World Champion. In a conversation on his podcast Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg compared himself to MJF on the question of who the better performer was.

Road Dogg stated that MJF was excellent at mic work, though he went on to say that the latter was not a great wrestler. However, he further suggested that he did not compare to MJF as he was not a very good wrestler, in his opinion.

He did stand by his claim that he was a better sports entertainer than Friedman despite putting him over as an exceptional talent:

"The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than Maxwell Friedman. That is no disrespect to Friedman, I've met the individual, a very respectful young man, very smart young man. Smart in the way he eats, the way he trains, surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear; I'm a better sports entertainer than MJF," Road Dogg said.

Road Dogg's assertion has stirred some controversy among wrestling fans looking forward to MJF's future in wrestling.

