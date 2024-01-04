WWE employee fires shots at MJF; says he's a better "sports entertainer" than the AEW star

MJF recently lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End. A WWE employee has since added salt to the wound as he claimed he is a better sports entertainer than Friedman.

Throughout the last couple years, the former AEW World Champion teased and claimed he would sign with WWE in 2024. Following his loss at Worlds End he was even removed from the Jacksonville-based promotion's roster page.

WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) caused a stir this week in an conversation on Oh You Didn’t Know as he compared himself to MJF. James was asked by co-host Casio if he considers himself a better performer than Friedman, and this was his reply:

"The fact that I've taken this long should make everybody mad. Are they pissed, you think, by now?" Road Dogg initially joked. He went on to praise Maxwell Jacob Friedman, saying "He's a really great promo. He's not a great wrestler, in my mind, but I wasn't even a good one, so I don't compare that to."

However, the 54-year-old veteran doubled down on his controversial opinion, plainly stating:

"The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than Maxwell Friedman. That is no disrespect to Friedman, I've met the individual, a very respectful young man, very smart young man. Smart in the way he eats, the way he trains, surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear; I'm a better sports entertainer than MJF."

Casio pointed out that people will just take that one line out of context.

"I get it. Then, I'll trend. Thank you guys for that," Road Dogg replied. He reiterated that he thinks Friedman is a "good dude" and that he would be "tremendous in WWE," but concluded "let me make it very simple for you guys; I'm a better sports entertainer than MJF." [H/T - Fightful]

WWE legend shares high praise for R-Truth after taking a jibe at MJF

WWE legend Road Dogg recently shared glowing praise for his former tag team partner R-Truth. Truth returned from injury last year at Survivor Series after being sidelined.

Road Dogg jokingly stated:

"Truth is going to turn 111 years old next year," he said. "I don't care if he's 111 years old, he's great. I love him."

Road Dogg fondly recalled booking Truth in a main event match against The Miz during his time as a WWE writer. He explained how the segment came about from Truth accidentally calling Maryse by the wrong name.

"He just comes in and does this thing. People want to see him. People wanted him. He's got the Midas touch," Road Dogg stated. [H/T - Sportskeeda]

