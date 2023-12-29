Road Dogg shares his honest thoughts on 24-year veteran following his WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently shared his honest thoughts on a 24-year veteran following his return to the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question is R-Truth.

Truth joined WWE (then WWF) under the name K-Kwik in April 1999 and was quickly promoted to the main roster in November 2000 where he was put in a tag team with Road Dogg. After his partner's release in January 2001, Truth became a singles competitor and won the Hardcore Championship twice before getting released in August 2001.

R-Truth returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2008 and is still signed with the company. The former United States Champion recently returned from injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, and fans love his current television segments.

On a recent edition of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Truth's former Tag Team partner, Road Dogg, discussed his current return to WWE.

The Hall of Famer joked that R-Truth is going to turn 111 years old next year, but he is still great at doing what he does on TV. He further reminisced about a hilarious segment between The Miz and the former Hardcore Champion.

"I don't care if he's 111 years old, which he will turn that next year, he's great. I love him. I remember a time [when] we put him in the main event against The Miz on SmackDown, a show I was writing at the time. We got into that match because he called somebody else 'Maryse' and then Maryse came in and said something to him, yelled at him. He said, 'Well that other Maryse said so,' and Miz got mad at him."

Road Dogg added that Truth just comes in, and people are eager to see him on television because he is unique.

"He's not even on TV and he just comes in and does this thing. People want to see him. People wanted him. He's got the Midas touch." [1:02:46 - 1:03:45]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

Former WWE writer believes R-Truth's segments with The Judgment Day do not make sense

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believes R-Truth's segments with The Judgment Day do not make sense because of its comedic theme.

"You know me. I don't think they were ever over. They got a clubhouse and people are breaking into the clubhouse. They were never over. The fact that you're gonna throw Truth in there and make it a comedy routine, it doesn't make sense."

Some fans want to see Truth turn heel and join The Judgment Day as their leader. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

