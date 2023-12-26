Wrestling veteran slams R-Truth's addition to Judgment Day; calls out comedic segments on TV (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the addition of R-Truth to Judgment Day.

R-Truth returned to WWE TV at Survivor Series. Since then, the veteran star has been part of several segments with the Judgment Day. The comedic segments have become very popular, with Truth trying to become a part of the faction. He even defeated JD McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match last week.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that he was never a fan of the stable. The former writer clarified that he loved R-Truth, but he felt that Truth being part of the group was a ridiculous idea, and no one would take them seriously anymore after the comedy skits on TV.

"You know me. I don't think they were ever over. They got a clubhouse and people are breaking into the clubhouse. They were never over. The fact that you're gonna throw Truth in there and make it a comedy routine, it doesn't make sense." [13:45 - 14:00]

Vince Russo feels Damian Priest should break off from Judgment Day

During the same conversation, Russo mentioned that Damian Priest should move away from the faction and start on a singles run. He felt that Priest was a potential main eventer and could become a major star for WWE in the future.

"Like I said, the only thing worth anything is you gotta get Damian Priest out of there. Make him a major player. The rest of it is a freaking joke," Russo said.

Last week on RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers.

Do you agree with Russo's opinions on the Judgment Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

