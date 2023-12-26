"Make him a major player" - Wrestling veteran urges WWE to push Judgment Day member as a major singles star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Damian Priest is the only bright spot in the Judgment Day and he needs to sever ties with the group immediately.

The Judgment Day has been in turmoil over the last few weeks. It all started with Dominik Mysterio losing the North American Championship at NXT Deadline. In the weeks that followed, R-Truth showed up and claimed to be a member of the faction. He even defeated JD McDonagh on RAW in a "Loser leaves Judgment Day" match.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that he was never a fan of the Gothic stable. The former writer mentioned that WWE needs to remove Priest from the rest of the group and set him on a singles run.

Russo felt that Damian should be a major singles star and move away from the group.

"Like I said, the only thing worth anything is you gotta get Damian Priest out of there. Make him a major player. The rest of it is a freaking joke." [From 14:03 - 14:20]

You can watch the full video here:

The Judgment Day recently defended the Undisputed Tag titles

Last week on RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers.

Expand Tweet

During the chaotic matchup, Ivy Nile and Rhea Ripley also got involved on the outside, where Nile dropped the Women's World Champion. The NXT call-ups put on a brave fight but could not compete against the experience of Priest and Balor. The Archer of Infamy finally picked up the win for his team with the South of Heaven.

Would you like to see Damian Priest as a major singles star? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here