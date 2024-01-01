MJF officially removed from AEW roster, potential exit on the cards?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been officially removed from the All Elite Wrestling roster page.

The recently concluded Worlds End Pay-Per-View saw MJF face Samoa Joe in the main event, with his AEW World Title on the line. After a back-and-forth encounter, Joe choked out Friedman to become the topmost champion in the promotion.

Post-match, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow were revealed as The Devil and his henchmen, and they laid waste to Friedman to end the show.

MJF, seemingly a free agent from January 1, 2024, has now been removed from the roster page of the Jacksonville-based promotion. It was reported by Fightful following the Worlds End PPV that the former AEW World Champion is expected to take some time off to deal with multiple injuries.

Though fans have been speculating about Friedman's future amid the bidding war of 2024 teases, him denying signing a new deal with AEW and being removed from the roster page is likely a work, which even backstage people in WWE agree with.

It remains to be seen what the saga involving Maxwell Jacob Friedman has in store for the fans in the coming weeks.

