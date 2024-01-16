What is the ‘bidding war’ of 2024 and how does it concern MJF? Possibility of AEW star jumping ship and more explored

The 'Bidding War' of 2024 has been mentioned countless times by Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) on AEW TV for the past few years. Fans have been wondering what it really means and where it is going as far as the former All Elite World Champion is concerned.

Throughout 2023, MJF has undeniably carried Tony Khan's promotion as the AEW World Champion and as a top guy of the promotion. Maxwell has showcased his immense talent and charisma, producing great matches throughout his world title reign that lasted over a year.

The 27-year-old star has teased parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion multiple times, mentioning the 'Bidding War' of 2024. As the name suggests, it refers to major promotions like WWE potentially bidding for Max after his contract expires.

However, after losing his world title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023, Maxwell is nowhere to be seen on AEW TV. He has been removed from the company's official roster page as well. This intensified the speculations all over the internet wrestling community that he possibly left the company.

Since his removal from the All Elite roster page, fans have been speculating whether Maxwell would appear in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. While this could be possible, many wrestling fans believe the 'Bidding War' is just a part of the kayfabe.

However, if the former world champion's contract is up, fans could see him jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion anytime in 2024.

What did Tony Khan say about MJF's status with AEW amid his absence?

It's no secret that the AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, has admired Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Amid his current absence after Worlds End, Khan was recently asked what his status with the company is by Going Ringside. Here is what he stated:

"I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years. And through those five years, certainly, he's been one of our great homegrown stars, and he's somebody we really value, and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Well, Tony Khan has not made anything clear yet, and only time will tell where Maxwell ends up in 2024.

