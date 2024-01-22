Adele comments on wrestling; has strong views after watching Iron Claw

Adele has expressed her strong views on The Iron Claw after watching the movie.

Iron Claw was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film is based on the true story of the Von Erich Family, a popular and legendary family in the wrestling business who underwent a lot of tragedy in life.

All members of the family died in tragic circumstances, leaving behind only Kevin Von Erich. The movie is based on this story and features Zac Efron in the lead role. The movie also features AEW star MJF.

The Iron Claw was released in December 2023 and has been widely praised by the wrestling community. Now, British singer Adele is the latest to express her views on the film, as she called it her favorite movie of the year.

John Cena reached out to Zac Efron after The Iron Claw's premiere

The movie has seemingly caught the attention of the wrestling community as well as other wrestlers. Several stars, such as MJF, CJ Perry, Baron Corbin, and many more, attended the movie premiere last year.

Even the greatest of All Time, John Cena, couldn't resist himself from watching the movie and he was all praise for Zac Efron's performance in the film. The former WWE Champion took to social media to express his appreciation.

"Incredibly proud of @ZacEfron for an outstanding performance in @A24’s #TheIronClaw. Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry’s most important families. See it in theaters Dec. 22nd!!!" Cena wrote.

It's great to see a movie about pro wrestling getting a lot of recognition. Maybe this will inspire other directors to create more films around wrestling.

