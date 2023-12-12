John Cena sends a message to Zac Efron after The Iron Claw premiere

WWE Superstar John Cena sent a heartfelt message to Hollywood actor Zac Efron following his performance in The Iron Claw movie.

Forget the musical numbers and beaches; Efron is trading his heartthrob status for a fist-clenching, spandex-clad transformation in the upcoming biopic that delves into the Von Erich family dynasty. Theirs is a Texas wrestling legacy steeped in tragedy, triumph, and enough piledrivers to make your spine tingle on December 22.

From squared circle to silver screen wrestling personalities who attended The Iron Claw premiere in Los Angeles were Cena, AEW stars MJF & CJ Perry, Liv Morgan, Baron Corbin, Chavo Guerrero, and others.

Taking to Twitter, John Cena declared his immense pride in Zac Efron's portrayal of Kevin Von Erich in the gritty wrestling biopic. The 16-time World Champion gave the 36-year-old actor a big thumbs-up for bringing the Von Erich story to a whole new generation:

"Incredibly proud of @ZacEfron for an outstanding performance in @A24’s #TheIronClaw. Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry’s most important families. See it in theaters Dec. 22nd!!!" Cena wrote.

John Cena spotted with AEW World Champion MJF

During The Iron Claw movie premiere, The Leader of Cenation and Maxwell Jacob Friedman interacted with each other.

The two stars from opposite sides of the ring crossed paths and exchanged a friendly handshake. Dressed to impress in their well-fitting suits, Cena and The Salt of the Earth were caught in a deep conversation, with MJF nodding intently.

Given the 46-year-old WWE legend's recent success in Hollywood and MJF's own cameo in The Iron Claw, playing the role of retired American wrestler Lance Von Erich, it wouldn't be surprising if John Cena offered some valuable advice.

Only time will tell the true nature of their exchange. But one thing is certain: the moment Cena and the AEW star were spotted together is already a collector's item for wrestling fans.

