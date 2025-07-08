MJF shares his honest thoughts on WWE counterprogramming AEW All In; mentions Nick Khan and Triple H

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) returned to AEW at Double or Nothing 2024 after a five-month hiatus, attacking Adam Cole and re-signing with the company. He turned heel by attacking Daniel Garcia at Beach Break and won the AEW International Championship (renamed American Championship) from Will Ospreay at Dynamite 250. Recently, he joined The Hurt Syndicate and is currently involved in a rivalry against Marc Briscoe.

Ad

Being one of the most commercially viable talents to have come out of the company, MJF has naturally managed to expand into acting, having secured roles in movies like The Iron Claw in the past and Happy Gilmore 2, which is set to release on Netflix on July 25, 2025. He will be playing one of Adam Sandler’s sons in the movie, which is a massive opportunity to break into Hollywood as a mainstream star if done right.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recently, MJF had an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider where he discussed a lot of things regarding his wrestling career and Hollywood transition. Interestingly, he was also asked about WWE counterprogramming AEW despite not seeing them as competition, and MJF had an interesting take on the issue.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

MJF mentioned Nick Khan and Triple H, saying that it’s a smart thing for them to run Saturday Night’s Main Event at the same time as All In despite not acknowledging AEW as competition. He says WWE is receiving a lot of judgment for this issue even though it’s the intelligent thing to do.

Ad

“You mean shows that are running at the exact same time as us, even though they claim we’re not competition? How do I feel about it? I think it’s a smart business practice. I give jolly old St. Nick and Trips a whole lot of credit. At the end of the day, if you can stomp out your competition, you’re doing what is necessary. Lord knows I would. Everyone is judging them for it. I think that’s silly. Don’t judge them for it, but also, don’t be stupid. They’re not doing this by happenstance. This isn’t circumstantial. None of it is. The difference between me and everyone else is even though I know that, I’m not going to pretend that is not the truth or going to stand here and pretend that’s not an incredibly intelligent thing to do. I would stomp on anyone’s neck if it meant I would get ahead. I’ve done it a million times in my career. That’s my thoughts on that,” he said. [H/T TV Insider]

Ad

MJF has a confirmed match for All In Texas

MJF won’t be competing in a singles match at AEW All In, which is the biggest event of the company for the first time in a while. However, MJF is still confirmed to have a match at the event, and the match can bring him back to the main event scene in AEW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

MJF is all set to compete in the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In. The winner of the match will receive a world championship match. Winning the match almost promises that MJF will become world champion in the near future, which is already a given with his massive star power and positioning in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sagnik Chowdhury Sagnik Chowdhury is a WWE news and features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He graduated from the University of Calcutta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance, in 2024 and is currently pursuing an MBA. Sagnik has always been passionate about creative writing, alongside writing several academic articles over the years. However, his true love lies in WWE, and he has been covering the sport for close to a year. Before assuming his current role, Sagnik was a content writer for a reputable news outlet for 11 months. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He rigorously verifies his sources and ensures they are credible before citing them.



Over the years, he has won numerous national academic article writing competitions organized by leading educational institutions in India. His work has been published in the annual magazines of institutes like IIM Bangalore, IIM Ranchi, IIM Udaipur, and more. Sagnik has been following WWE for over a decade, but it was The Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline that truly hooked him to the sport. His favorite pro wrestler is The Miz, as he believes The A-Lister embodies the idea of believing in your dreams and making them come true. He admires Miz's promo skills, storytelling abilities, and how he has made the most of every opportunity given to him over the last 15 years.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sagnik would book female wrestlers in prominent storylines and provide them more chances to showcase their potential.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Sagnik loves to rewatch his comfort shows, such as Modern Family and The Office. He is a movie and TV series enthusiast, with Ryan Gosling being one of his favorite actors. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!